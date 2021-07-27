Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 21,523.8% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 55,962 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.37 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.81.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

