Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $2.47 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Boeing by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,039,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.