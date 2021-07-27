Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Orange by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.