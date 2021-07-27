Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.07. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a market cap of C$39.61 million and a PE ratio of 26.75.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orbit Garant Drilling news, Director Pierre Alexandre sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$99,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,700.

About Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

