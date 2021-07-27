Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 3.2%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 292,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,662,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative return on equity of 524.89% and a negative net margin of 57.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons.

