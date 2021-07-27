O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.56.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $619.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.