ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 4,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 211,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,802,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

