Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orient Overseas (International) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OROVF stock remained flat at $$18.55 during trading on Tuesday. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

