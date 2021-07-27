Origin Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $55.59 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002018 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $246.26 million and approximately $55.59 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.00781921 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00130239 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,339,047 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.