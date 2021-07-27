Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

About Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

