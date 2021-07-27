ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading Up 2.4%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33.

About ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

