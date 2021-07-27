Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.53.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

