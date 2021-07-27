Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the June 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 51,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

