Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:OSG opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $236.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.