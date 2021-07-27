Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

