PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

PACCAR stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.65. 24,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.15.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

