PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $636.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.31) and last traded at GBX 608.50 ($7.95), with a volume of 40349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.10).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 594.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.44.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

