PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.75. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59.

Get PAID alerts:

PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter.

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant processing services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of offers online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.