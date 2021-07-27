Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.