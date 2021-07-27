Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 3,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 20.22%.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.