Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.45. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 2,163 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.63.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.