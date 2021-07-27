Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.95. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$16.48, with a volume of 156,948 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.1412847 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

