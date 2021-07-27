Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PKOH traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

