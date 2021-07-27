ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 81,566 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.