ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 81,566 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

