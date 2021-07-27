ParkinGo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $132.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.44 million and $132.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.96 or 0.99524058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00029577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00069515 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

