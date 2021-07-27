Patrick Downey Acquires 34,600 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey bought 34,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$48,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,903,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,865,040.

Shares of CVE ORE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.44. 121,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40. Orezone Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$465.02 million and a P/E ratio of -21.16.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORE shares. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.