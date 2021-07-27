Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 2,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.69. The stock had a trading volume of 639,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,193. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

