PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.10% of PCSB Financial worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

PCSB stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $296.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

