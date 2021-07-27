Pendal Group Limited Acquires New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,302,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,177,000. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.93% of Henry Schein as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.2% during the first quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 627.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Henry Schein by 408.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 82.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Henry Schein by 505.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $1,671,727.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,767. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.