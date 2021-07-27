Pendal Group Limited Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.1% of Pendal Group Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.35% of Motorola Solutions worth $110,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,182,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.12. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

