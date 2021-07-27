Pendal Group Limited Buys 1,345 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.26. 1,170,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,781,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $495.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.