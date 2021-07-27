Pendal Group Limited Buys 382,534 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 397.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,534 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.1% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $114,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $285.74.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

