Pendal Group Limited Has $177.78 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 278.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 1.7% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.32% of The Progressive worth $177,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.68. 17,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

