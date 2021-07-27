Pendal Group Limited Has $26.03 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,567 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.11% of Diageo worth $26,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $191.49 target price on Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.88. 2,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,700. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.49. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

