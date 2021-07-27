Pendal Group Limited Has $42.33 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,208 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 89.1% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 496.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,524,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,925.4% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 122,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,348,012. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

