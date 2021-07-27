Pendal Group Limited Has $81.83 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,186 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $81,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,408,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $98,726,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.06. 4,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,382. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $84.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

