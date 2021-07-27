Pendal Group Limited Lowers Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,014 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned 1.75% of Medpace worth $103,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

MEDP stock traded down $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,162. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.84.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,459 shares of company stock valued at $43,690,052. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.