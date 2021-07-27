Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,260,000. Pendal Group Limited owned 1.04% of Morningstar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total value of $2,851,910.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,183 shares of company stock valued at $65,122,688. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.11. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,456. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

