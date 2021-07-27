Pendal Group Limited Purchases 953,153 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 45,023.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.56% of Catalent worth $100,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Catalent by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTLT traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. 5,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

