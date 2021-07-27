Pendal Group Limited Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $102,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $533.15. The company has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

