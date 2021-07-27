Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,228 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.55. 51,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,203. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

