Pendal Group Limited Sells 136,673 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136,673 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.19% of Tractor Supply worth $39,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.52.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,879. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

