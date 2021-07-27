Pendal Group Limited Sells 155,391 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,232 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 155,391 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $34,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 103,280 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,872. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.