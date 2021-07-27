Pendal Group Limited Sells 59,328 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,328 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.0% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.07% of Linde worth $106,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.