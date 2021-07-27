Pendal Group Limited Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,675,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 601,512 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 4.6% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.23% of Oracle worth $468,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

ORCL traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.63. 137,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,874,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

