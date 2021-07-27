Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.40

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Pendle has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $53,571.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00105838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.41 or 0.99897042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00808962 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.