Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,621 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Penn National Gaming worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

