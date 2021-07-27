Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Penumbra worth $23,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $262.09 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 592.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

