Peony Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $12,682.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 13,671,175 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

