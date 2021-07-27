PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 201,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

PKI opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.99 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

